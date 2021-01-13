A Plan to Meet the Moment: The 10-year Plan to Dismantle Poverty is Here

PRWG is thrilled to share the culmination of three years of work with you — A Blueprint for a Just & Equitable Future: The 10-Year Plan to Dismantle Poverty.
A Plan to Meet the Moment
“I think the greatest opportunity we have is to build understanding about our experiences and design a system together that is based in reality and believes we can be successful.” ~ PRWG Steering Committee member
Prior to the current economic downturn, there were 1.75 million Washingtonians – including over 500,000 children – with incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level ($43,440 for a family of three) – enough to fill 25 stadiums the size of Lumen Field. Rising unemployment in the wake of COVID-19 is making it harder for even more people to make ends meet, as well as deepening the experience of poverty for those disproportionately affected. When so many people fall through the cracks of an unstable and inherently unequal system, we fail to live up to our full potential as a state.
We are fortunate to have a 10-Year Plan to meet this challenging moment, and lay a foundation for a just and equitable future in which all Washingtonians can reach their full potential. PRWG grounded the process of developing the plan in two main principles: (1) a commitment to achieving racial equity; and (2) following the leadership and expertise of people most impacted by poverty.
To uphold these principles, the work group enlisted the support of a racial equity consultant and tools to guide the development of the strategies and recommendations, and created a Steering Committee of people experiencing poverty to set priorities for the work group and have the authority to approve the plan.
The result is eight strategies and 60 recommendations designed to mitigate the experience of poverty and prevent it from occurring altogether, ultimately aimed at one bold and completely achievable goal: to ensure all children, adults, and families in Washington state have their foundational needs met, and the opportunities they need to reach their full potential.
Action and Accountability: How You Can Support the 10-Year Plan
“Please don’t forget that we are the people behind the numbers, the lives that will benefit should you choose to act.” ~ PRWG Steering Committee Co-Chairs
The 10-Year Plan to Dismantle Poverty has the potential to lead the nation in reducing poverty and inequality, but it is incumbent upon all of us to act. Systemic change becomes possible when we recognize the “system” is us – people working in state and local government, non-profits, businesses, and philanthropic entities working together to achieve a shared goal … so let’s get to work.
Below are five immediate actions any entity or individual or organization, in any sector, can take to discover ways you can contribute to building a just and equitable future and support the 10-Year Plan to Dismantle Poverty in Washington state.
Read this blog and the rest of our website to learn more about PRWG and the Steering Committee, hear from agency leadership on their support for the plan, and sign-up to stay connected to the work.
Read the full plan to review the full set of strategies and recommendations.
Use the Action Toolkit to identify ways you and your organization can contribute to implementation of the plan.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to engage in the work and share our posts with your networks.
Invite the PRWG Steering Committee and members to your events to learn more about the plan from the people who led its development.
It will remain a living and breathing document, in need of support and collaboration to make Washington a state without poverty and injustice, and a place where all children, adults, and families can thrive.
If you have questions or feedback for our team, please email PRWG@dshs.wa.gov.
Comments (4)
Tanya Leverne Morris - January 14, 2021
It’s about time, it is definitely a struggle for all the money the federal government is giving these entities that are suppose to be helping, but instead they hender us in a major way… Also you can never help someone overcome or change something that you have never experienced….
Malie Hidarnejad - January 14, 2021
Fabulous program and a great step towards eliminating already at home and abroad. I believe mental health is the foundation for elimination of poverty internally and externally. Individual education, transformation and empowerment must be played in parallel with collective elimination of poverty and illnesses, and…
http://Www.globalsh.org
http://www.DrMalie.com
Jasmine - January 15, 2021
I got goosebumps reading this! I have been trying to figure out the best way to support my family, staying in Washington or finally leaving the nest. Personally, not only is my family impoverished but I have had my family divided by the state, and my siblings adopted out, issues are generational so my kids have also been removed from my care, they are home now, but in hindsight why was all of that necessary. Do u know the kind of heart ache that comes from seeing your entire family be taken out by a system that works for everybody but you? Why are people of color expected to be so hollier than God himself? Our kids forced from enjoying their childhoods, they even expect our kids to be responsible little adults, and talk about their feelings when their lives are in disarray. Please make it all make sense. Bottom line if there are more efforts for keeping families together, there would in turn be more families staying together successfully.
Randy Grein - January 15, 2021
Some good goals here. May I suggest another: restructure the inbalance between wealth income and wage income, something I learned about way back in university economics classes. Wage income is taxed heavier than wealth income (ownership) which allows those with real wealth to acquire more. Strategies like Capital Gains taxes and graduated income taxes reduced income inequality in the 30’s and 40’s. Reversing those tax decisions in the 80’s through now has also restored the income inequality of the Gilded Age.
Alone this is not enough, of course. But without that tax decision we will be fighting each other over an ever-smaller piece of the pie, while a few thousand have all the rest.